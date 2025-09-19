Ukraine’s strategy is to prevent Russia from maneuvering at front - Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said that the front line has been stabilized.

"As of today, Russia has not achieved any strategic goal, and its troops have been stopped. We have stabilized the situation. Our strategy is to not allow them to maneuver. Even if their media claims that they are advancing, they have been stopped.

We stopped them in the northern direction, in the Sumy region. They wanted to invade, we stopped them. Then they maneuvered in the Zaporizhzhia region and in the Pokrovsk region, where we also stopped them," Umerov emphasized.

According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, the front line has been stabilized.

"We are defending the sky, but they continue to storm, and that is why we need the support of our partners. We need the support of the United States, and we are grateful for what they are doing for us in the field of security assistance and for their diplomatic initiatives to end this war," Umerov added.

He also noted that Ukraine needs more air defense and funding for interceptor drones.

"Russia is trying to increase the number of attacks to a thousand per day. Therefore, by the end of the year, I think they will expand them. And this indicates that Russia does not have a serious intention to end this war," the NSDC Secretary concluded.

