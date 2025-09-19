Lithuania’s aid to Ukraine to reach €1 billion this year – Foreign Minister Budrys

Lithuania plans to reach €1 billion in aid to Ukraine this year.

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys announced this at a press conference in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"We will step up our work on military support. This year, we will reach €1 billion in military and security assistance. We continue reconstruction projects and humanitarian aid," the minister said.

Budrys also stated that during his visit, he would open the Office of the Central Project Management Agency in the Ukrainian capital to strengthen his country’s presence and efforts in development and reconstruction.

According to him, the institution will also assist Ukraine with its accession to the European Union.

