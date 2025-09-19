Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys visited Kyiv and expressed his support for Ukraine. VIDEO

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys visited Kyiv on Friday and recorded a video address on Mykhailivska Square. He praised the courage of Ukrainians and stressed that they are defending the whole of Europe.

According to Censor.NET, Budris wrote about this in X.

Budris noted the courage and resilience of Ukrainians, who, despite Russia's constant aggression and nightly attacks, continue to work, study and rebuild the country.

"Despite the continuous Russian aggression and deadly night attacks, Ukrainians do not give up - they work, study, create, rebuild," he said.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister stressed that every visit to Kyiv impresses him with the unity and courage of the people. He also stressed that Ukrainians are defending not only themselves but also the whole of Europe. That is why, according to him, it is necessary for "everyone and always" to support Ukraine.

