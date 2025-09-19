1 763 18
Trump and Xi Jinping hold phone call – media
On Friday, September 19, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call.
The conversation was reported by Xinhua, according to Censor.NET.
Citing the White House, The Guardian wrote that one of the main topics discussed was the TikTok platform, which Washington seeks to keep on the U.S. market. The leaders also touched on bilateral trade and mutual tariffs.
The previous phone conversation between Trump and Xi took place in June this year.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password