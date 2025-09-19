Trump and Xi Jinping hold phone call – media

On Friday, September 19, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a phone call.

The conversation was reported by Xinhua, according to Censor.NET.

Citing the White House, The Guardian wrote that one of the main topics discussed was the TikTok platform, which Washington seeks to keep on the U.S. market. The leaders also touched on bilateral trade and mutual tariffs.

The previous phone conversation between Trump and Xi took place in June this year.

