Trump and Xi Jinping to hold phone call today. Will talk about tariff truce - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet today. The two sides will discuss TikTok and a tariff truce between the countries.

One of the US officials said the meeting is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Washington time (4:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

The meeting will be the first since June. Among the issues are the future of TikTok from ByteDance Ltd., as well as a tariff truce between the US and China.

Negotiators from the two countries reached a framework agreement earlier this week to keep TikTok in the US under national security law. The US operations are to be acquired by a consortium of companies. The final agreement on the plan is to be reached during the meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping.

The publication notes that the conversation will take place against the backdrop of a de-escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing, as a result of which the countries canceled rapidly increasing mutual tariffs introduced earlier this year.

Among the controversial issues are also China's actions against Nvidia Corp., export controls on rare earth minerals, and potential orders for Boeing aircraft.

"Nevertheless, while the truce continues, Trump called on allies to tighten sanctions against China and India over the purchase of Russian energy resources by these countries, trying to increase economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin and end his war against Ukraine," the authors of the material concluded.

Recall that Trump previously stated that Europe should influence China to end the war in Ukraine.

