ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10365 visitors online
News Threats against Butusov
5 240 19

Russian propagandist threatens to eliminate Butusov after Khartiia Brigade UAV platoon inflicts losses on enemy

Butusov

Russian propagandist Vitaly Voronov has issued threats against Yurii Butusov, commander of a 13th Brigade "Khartiia" platoon tasked with countering enemy UAV operators, after the serviceman reported his unit’s first strike against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Vitaly Voronov, author of the Russian public page ‘Kogda zapeli pushki’ ("When the guns started singing" - ed.note), was triggered by my recent post about the first confirmed losses inflicted by the Khartiia Brigade’s UAV platoon that I was honored to form and lead," Butusov wrote.

On his page, the Russian propagandist said that "Butusov is a necessary target for physical elimination."

"I propose that Voronov move from words to deeds, show up near Lyptsi, where his follower miraculously survived, and see for himself how effective the Khartiia Brigade’s drone operators are," Butusov responded to the threats.

screenshot

As a reminder, a day earlier, Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV platoon of the National Guard’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, reported his unit’s first strike against Russian forces in Kharkiv region. The brigade managed to destroy a passenger car, eliminate an occupier and wound another.

Watch more: "Khartiia" drones hit enemy in greenery, dugouts and "burrows". VIDEO

Author: 

threat (88) Butusov Yurii (1253) NGU Brigade Khartiia (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 