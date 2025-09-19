Russian propagandist threatens to eliminate Butusov after Khartiia Brigade UAV platoon inflicts losses on enemy

Russian propagandist Vitaly Voronov has issued threats against Yurii Butusov, commander of a 13th Brigade "Khartiia" platoon tasked with countering enemy UAV operators, after the serviceman reported his unit’s first strike against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Vitaly Voronov, author of the Russian public page ‘Kogda zapeli pushki’ ("When the guns started singing" - ed.note), was triggered by my recent post about the first confirmed losses inflicted by the Khartiia Brigade’s UAV platoon that I was honored to form and lead," Butusov wrote.

On his page, the Russian propagandist said that "Butusov is a necessary target for physical elimination."

"I propose that Voronov move from words to deeds, show up near Lyptsi, where his follower miraculously survived, and see for himself how effective the Khartiia Brigade’s drone operators are," Butusov responded to the threats.

As a reminder, a day earlier, Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV platoon of the National Guard’s 13th Khartiia Brigade, reported his unit’s first strike against Russian forces in Kharkiv region. The brigade managed to destroy a passenger car, eliminate an occupier and wound another.

