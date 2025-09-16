"Khartiia" drones hit enemy in greenery, dugouts and "burrows". VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the enemy in the hottest areas of the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartiia" posted footage of their successful combat work on social media.
The footage shows how attack drones detect and defeat the occupiers in remote shelters - among dense trees, dugouts and underground shelters created by the enemy.
"The beginning of the week is the time to get pumped up for action," the military say in the video description.
