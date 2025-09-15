Kramatorsk direction: 5th SAB neutralised enemy artillery and its crew. VIDEO

Operators of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade (SAB) destroyed Russian artillery assets in the Kramatorsk sector.

Censor.NET reports that the brigade published footage on social media showing the results of strikes against enemy equipment. As a result of their work, Hyacinth-B, D-30, and MSTA-B guns, as well as the crew of one of them, were neutralized.

"Enemy artillery is one of the main threats to our soldiers. But the 5th Assault Brigade makes sure these guns will never fire on Ukrainian soil again," the fighters stressed in the video caption.

