Destruction of Russian positions in Kursk region
Border guards use drones to destroy Niva vehicle, shelters and enemy troops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Detachment "Steel Border" continue to successfully destroy the enemy on the Kursk axis.

According to Censor.NET, strike drone operators identified enemy shelters and blew up the adversary’s positions. The video was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

The footage also shows border guards destroying a Niva vehicle and enemy manpower. An attempt by Russian forces to advance toward Ukrainian positions was thwarted.

