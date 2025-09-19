Unpublished poll suggests Zelenskyy would lose control of VR if elections were held – Nikolov. VIDEO

A fresh public-opinion survey, not yet published, indicates that President Volodymyr Zelensky would not retain control of the Verkhovna Rada if parliamentary elections were held; a hypothetical party led by Valerii Zaluzhnyi leads the poll.

This was reported on Facebook by journalist Yurii Nikolov, who said he had reviewed the still-unpublished survey, Censor.NET reports.

"I was able to review a fresh, still-confidential sociological study measuring politicians’ ratings. I hope it will be published officially soon to confirm this, but as of now there’s good and bad news for Zelenskyy: his hold on power would be over. He might still win the presidential election — his ratings allow it. But he loses control over parliament," the journalist said.

According to him, if parliamentary elections were held in the near term, the largest shares of the vote would go to a Zaluzhnyi party, a Kyrylo Budanov party, the Azov party, Petro Poroshenko’s party, followed by Servant of the People.

Nikolov added that Serhii Prytula's party and Dmytro Razumkov's party are also on the verge of entering parliament.

He noted that in such a scenario a coalition would be formed in parliament over which the Office of the President would have no influence.

"If the elections were held tomorrow, this ‘bacchanalia’ would definitely be brought to an end," Nikolov concluded.

