Zelenskyy discusses tougher sanctions on Russia and joint defense production with Lithuania’s FM Budrys

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, who arrived in Kyiv on September 19.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"I met with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys. This is already his fifth trip to Ukraine in this position. I am grateful to the people of Lithuania for their support of Ukraine, as they have stood with us since the first days of Russian aggression," Zelenskyy said.

The parties discussed regional security and shared threats from Russia and Belarus, particularly after the recent drone attack on Poland, as well as strengthening sanctions policy and joint defense production. They also talked about Lithuania’s participation in the SAFE and PURL programs, assistance in reconstruction, demining, education, and rehabilitation of the wounded.

"Lithuania has opened an office in Ukraine to coordinate these projects. This is important. Thank you. Support for Ukraine on its path to the EU and the launch of the first negotiation cluster was another key topic. And we are preparing for the UN General Assembly — our common voice must be strong," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Reshetylova to be appointed Ukraine’s first military ombudsman – Zelenskyy