Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,100,600 people (+1,070 per day), 11,192 tanks, 32,927 artillery systems, 23,280 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 1,100,600 Russian occupiers.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 02/24/22 to 09/20/25 are approximately:
- personnel about 1,100,600 (+1,070) people
- tanks – 11,192 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles – 23,280 (+2)
- artillery systems – 32,927 (+31)
- MLRS – 1,492 (+0)
- air defense systems – 1,218 (+0)
- aircraft – 422 (+0)
- helicopters – 341 (+0)
- operational-tactical UAVs – 61,045 (+365)
- cruise missiles – 3,718 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- automobiles and tankers – 62,168 (+124)
- special equipment – 3,968 (+0)
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password