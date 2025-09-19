69-year-old resident of Kherson region killed by explosive dropped from Russian drone

Another resident of Beryslav in Kherson region has been killed in a Russian drone attack.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

On September 13, the enemy dropped an explosive from a drone on a 69-year-old man. He sustained injuries incompatible with life.

