News Shelling of the Kherson region
Russians drop explosive on yard of home in Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring woman

In Kherson region, Russian forces dropped an explosive on an ambulance

On September 19, Russian forces carried out an attack on a civilian woman in Bilozerka, Kherson district.

The regional military administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Authorities said the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone onto the yard of a private home where a 59-year-old woman was present. She sustained a concussion, contusion, shrapnel wounds to her arm, as well as blast and closed head injuries. The victim was hospitalized.

