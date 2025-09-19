Russians drop explosive on yard of home in Bilozerka, Kherson region, injuring woman
On September 19, Russian forces carried out an attack on a civilian woman in Bilozerka, Kherson district.
The regional military administration reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Authorities said the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone onto the yard of a private home where a 59-year-old woman was present. She sustained a concussion, contusion, shrapnel wounds to her arm, as well as blast and closed head injuries. The victim was hospitalized.
