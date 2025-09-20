Security guarantees should not wait for end of war, - Zelenskyy

Security guarantees should not wait for the end of the war, as there may not be a final document on the end of the war at all.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"It may happen that there will be no final document on the end of the war. That's why people say - for example, French President Macron - that security guarantees should not wait for the end of the war. And here I agree with him that, for example, a ceasefire is enough to provide security guarantees. We cannot waste time waiting for a clear agreement on the end of the war. We need security guarantees earlier," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He urged not to try on different historical models to Ukrainian reality, because Russia's war against Ukraine is significantly different.

"No one is considering the Korean, Finnish or any other model. Because we have what we have. And no one knows what will happen in the end. But we know what the first step is. We know what security guarantees are important to us, what security guarantees will not allow the Russians to come with new aggression. Even if they are given the opportunity to come, they will face resistance. Real resistance," the President emphasized.