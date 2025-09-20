Two people wounded as result of enemy attack on Malokaterinivka in Zaporizhzhia

Today, on September 20, Russian troops attacked Malokaterinovka in Zaporizhzhia district of the Zaporizhzhia region with an FPV drone, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians attacked Malokaterinovka with an fpv drone, it hit near a private house.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 60-year-old man was wounded. He was provided with the necessary assistance.

Later it became known that another woman was treated by doctors as a result of the Russian attack. She is 77 years old. Doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

See more: Enemy attacked Nizhyn with drones: woman was killed. PHOTO