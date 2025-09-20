Enemy attacked Nizhyn with drones: woman was killed. PHOTO

On 20 September 2025, the enemy attacked the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region again.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a private household caught fire in the Borznyanska community as a result of a Russian drone strike.

"Unfortunately, a 62-year-old local resident died. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the statement said.

