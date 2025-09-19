Two people injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv region. PHOTO

Today, on 19 September, Russians attacked one of the villages of the Semenivka community in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region with drones, resulting in injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

It is noted that two men were injured as a result of enemy strikes: A 56-year-old driver of a local fire brigade and a 62-year-old local resident.

See more: Russians attacked enterprise in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out. PHOTO

The victims were hospitalised and are being provided with medical care. The police interviewed them at the hospital.



Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (War Crimes).