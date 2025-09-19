Russians attacked enterprise in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked the territory of an enterprise in the Koriukivka district of the Chernihiv region with a drone. The attack caused a fire.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.
In addition, a residential building caught fire in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district due to mortar shelling. The border settlements of the Chernihiv district were also hit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password