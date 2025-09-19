ENG
Russians attacked enterprise in Chernihiv region with drone: fire broke out. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the territory of an enterprise in the Koriukivka district of the Chernihiv region with a drone. The attack caused a fire.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

In addition, a residential building caught fire in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district due to mortar shelling. The border settlements of the Chernihiv district were also hit.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration

