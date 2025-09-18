EOD specialists in Chernihiv region neutralised warheads of downed enemy drones. PHOTOS

Police EOD specialists in Chernihiv region neutralized the warheads of downed enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

Police received reports of debris from Russian UAVs found in open terrain in the Nizhyn community and on the grounds of a private household in the Mena community.

"Their warheads did not detonate, so specialists from the police explosive ordnance service destroyed the UAVs by controlled detonation, observing all safety precautions," the statement said.

