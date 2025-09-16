ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9426 visitors online
News Video Destruction of missiles and drones
3 628 10

Disabling fiber-optic drone with scissors: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers share their experience. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Frontier" have shared how to destroy enemy drones powered by fibre optics.

According to Censor.NET, the video with the soldiers' advice was posted on social media by the State Border Guard Service.

"These drones are resistant to electronic-warfare measures, but they are also bigger and less manoeuvrable than classic FPV copters," the border guards said. They added that sometimes a shotgun or even a pair of scissors, to cut the fiber-optic cable, is enough to destroy such craft.

The advice came from a serviceman with the callsign "Veduchyi," who serves in the Askold reconnaissance unit of the Steel Border brigade. "Every operation is a team effort. Speed, accuracy and information sharing determine not only the success of the fight but the lives of comrades," he said.

Watch more: Border guards use drones to destroy Niva vehicle, shelters and enemy troops. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1275) elimination (5802) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3042) drones (2846)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 