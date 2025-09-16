Disabling fiber-optic drone with scissors: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers share their experience. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Frontier" have shared how to destroy enemy drones powered by fibre optics.

According to Censor.NET, the video with the soldiers' advice was posted on social media by the State Border Guard Service.

"These drones are resistant to electronic-warfare measures, but they are also bigger and less manoeuvrable than classic FPV copters," the border guards said. They added that sometimes a shotgun or even a pair of scissors, to cut the fiber-optic cable, is enough to destroy such craft.

The advice came from a serviceman with the callsign "Veduchyi," who serves in the Askold reconnaissance unit of the Steel Border brigade. "Every operation is a team effort. Speed, accuracy and information sharing determine not only the success of the fight but the lives of comrades," he said.

