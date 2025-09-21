Personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians has been leaked online - "Servant of the people" Fedienko

An archive containing the personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians has been made publicly available online.

This was announced on Facebook by Oleksandr Fedienko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee and MP of the Servant of the People party, Censor.NET reports.

"In fact, it (the information - Ed.) is already publicly available in various registers, but now it has been collected in one array. When, who and how it was done is already a conspiracy story. The database contains "approximately" 20,000,000 lines. While the file that is wandering around the web has a limited number of citizens in it, the full database is sold for money..." the MP says.

He also noted that he saw many familiar politicians in the database.

"Including the correct phone number," Fediyenko added.

He also advises Ukrainians to take immediate action to protect themselves from the actions of fraudsters.

What you should do promptly:

change your password wherever you have a link to a phone number or email address.

Set up two-factor identification everywhere.

Change your financial numbers if possible.