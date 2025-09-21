Zhelezniak on leak of Ukrainians’ data online: There was no logic in closing the registers, it was completely idiotic decision

The adoption and signing of a law restricting access to public registers is a wrong decision.

This was written on Facebook by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

"Strong. Powerful. As always) P.S. The difference between signing a law on closing registers for national security and merging the same registers with 20 million lines into a network is 3 days Unbreakable logic of decisions!" Fediyenko commented on the post.

Later, he noted that this was an old leak, from the old leak of the Diia database with 3.5 million lines.

"There is nothing new here. There was no logic in closing the registers, which I consider an absolutely idiotic decision and voted red," Zhelezniak added.

As reported, on 21 September, Fedienko, a "Servant of the people", said that the personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians had been leaked online.