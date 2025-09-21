Russia dismisses General Lapin, who commanded troops at beginning of invasion of Ukraine, from military service - media

Colonel General of the Russian Army Alexander Lapin has been dismissed from military service.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media.

It is noted that Colonel-General Evgeniy Nikiforov has been appointed commander of the Leningrad Military District instead of Lapin.

According to Tatar-Inform, Lapin will be appointed assistant to the head of Tatarstan. He is expected to be responsible for working with participants in the war against Ukraine and their families, as well as for the social and medical rehabilitation and integration of the military upon their return.

It is noted that in 2022, Lapin commanded the Central Military District and the Center group. Later he was transferred to the post of Chief of the General Staff - First Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces, then commanded the troops of the Leningrad Military District and headed the "North" group. In this direction, Russian troops fought for Vovchansk, held the defense and conducted operations in the Kursk region.

