K-2 drones destroyed enemy in "café" and smashed "loaf" with other occupiers: they didn’t make it for coffee. VIDEO

The UAV operators of the K-2 regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the occupiers' equipment and manpower.

According to Censor.NET, one of the Russian military wanted to drink coffee in the so-called "coffee shop", but an FPV drone flew into the window and eliminated him. The strike was so accurate that both the occupier and the building where he was hiding were destroyed. The Ukrainian military posted a video of their work on social media.

The final shots show the destruction of an enemy "loaf" while it was moving in the open. "Some stayed forever in a local coffee shop, while others did not even make it there on their 'loaf'," - reads the description to the video.

