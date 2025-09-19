Akhmat armored vehicle hits mines, then takes follow-up hit from FPV drone. VIDEO

A Russian Akhmat armored vehicle with personnel on board detonates on mines and, seconds later, takes an additional hit from an FPV drone.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

This is the result of the work of the Bulava unmanned systems battalion of the 72nd Black Zaporozhians Brigade.

