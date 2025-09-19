Drone operators from Asgard unit destroy Russian Hyacinth-S SP gun. VIDEO

FPV unit Asgard of the 412th Regiment "Nemesis" took out a 152mm self-propelled gun (SP gun) "Hyacinth-S."

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat operation of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

