Drone operators from Asgard unit destroy Russian Hyacinth-S SP gun. VIDEO
FPV unit Asgard of the 412th Regiment "Nemesis" took out a 152mm self-propelled gun (SP gun) "Hyacinth-S."
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat operation of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
