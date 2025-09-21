Trump repeats call for Europe to stop buying oil from Russia - Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump has once again called on European countries to "stop buying oil" from Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Bloomberg, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on Saturday evening, September 20, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, Trump mentioned the purchase of Russian oil by European countries.

"The Europeans are buying oil from Russia - that shouldn't be happening, should it?" he told the audience.

The agency writes that Trump suggested that US Ambassador to NATO Matt Whitaker increase pressure on Europe to "force it to give up Russian oil."

"They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt. Matt will not allow this to continue," the White House chief said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump, at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, was outraged that some EU countries continue to buy oil from Russia.