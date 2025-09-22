ENG
At night, enemy attacked Sumy community with drones: industrial facilities hit, one person wounded

UAVs attacked Sumy

Last night, Russian troops attacked the Sumy community with strike drones. Hits were recorded in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhoriev

"Preliminary reports indicate that one person was injured as a result of the attack - a security guard at a company whose premises were hit by one of the drones. He has been hospitalised," the report said.

According to acting mayor Artem Kobzar, two strikes hit industrial facilities and another hit an educational institution. Windows were broken and balcony frames were damaged in nearby high-rise buildings.

