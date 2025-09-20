Russian troops struck industrial zone in Sumy with multiple launch rocket systems: power outages reported. PHOTO

On the morning of 20 September 2025, the enemy attacked non-residential buildings in the Kovpakiv district of Sumy.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no casualties.

"There is a power outage. Experts are examining the area, the consequences of the attack are being investigated," he said.

In turn, the acting mayor of Sumy, Secretary of the Sumy City Council Artem Kobzar said that the occupiers had hit an industrial area in the Kovpakiv district with MLRS.

"As of now, there is no information on casualties. Experts are inspecting the area and finding out the consequences of the attack," he said.