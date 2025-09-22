Macron on Russian assets: Europe has its own diplomacy and respects international law

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the use of frozen Russian funds to support Ukraine is possible only in compliance with international law.

According to Censor.NET, the French leader said this in an interview with CBS.

He noted that Europe is ready to help Ukraine at the expense of frozen Russian assets, but only in the legal field, regardless of the criticism of the Donald Trump administration.

"You cannot seize these assets from the central bank even in such a situation. And I think it's a matter of credibility, and it's very important that our countries remain [inaudible] and do respect the international laws," the French president stressed. According to him, the funds received from the frozen assets are already being used to support Ukraine, but this does not mean that Europe will abandon its obligations to international rules.

Regarding the Trump administration's demands to increase pressure on China, Macron said that Europe has its own strategy to reduce risks in relations with China, but is not going to follow the "decoupling" strategy.

"We have a de-risking strategy, but we are not in a decoupling strategy," Macron said. He stressed that Europe seeks to engage in dialogue with China and maintain independence in its foreign policy.

