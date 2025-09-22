Occupiers struck Kherson, killing woman

Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

The strike was delivered at around 9:00 a.m. At that moment, the woman was near a house that was hit by an enemy shell and suffered fatal injuries.

