Occupiers struck Kherson, killing woman
Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson in the morning, killing a woman.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to Censor.NET.
The strike was delivered at around 9:00 a.m. At that moment, the woman was near a house that was hit by an enemy shell and suffered fatal injuries.
