Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: 13 people wounded, including five police officers and child. PHOTOS

Russian troops have once again fired artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs at the de-occupied settlements of Kherson and Beryslav districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

At dawn, Russian aviation struck Ingults with two guided bombs. A 59-year-old man, three women aged 35, 64, and 68, and a three-year-old girl were injured. All were diagnosed with contusions, blast, and closed head injuries. Three apartment blocks and nine private houses, a car, and a garage were damaged in the village.

In the Beryslav urban community, the Russian military attacked a checkpoint with an FPV drone. Two police officers, aged 33 and 48, were injured.

The occupiers also attacked a checkpoint in the Bilozerska settlement community with a drone, injuring three police officers. Preliminary, all of them have concussions.

Artillery fire damaged three private houses in Bilozerka and one in Zymivnyk.

Russian troops shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with artillery. A 62-year-old man was injured; he received multiple abrasions to his face and a laceration to his forearm. A private house was damaged.

A 39-year-old man was injured by a UAV drop. He was taken to the hospital with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to the head.

A 51-year-old resident of Kherson sought medical assistance. On the afternoon of 14 September, he came under shelling in the street. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and contusion.

Two cars were damaged in the Shumensky neighbourhood as a result of an explosive drop from a drone.

The Russian military shelled the Korabel neighbourhood with multiple rocket launchers.

