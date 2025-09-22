Russia’s failures on front line lead to increase in attacks on civilians, - Chief of General Staff Hnatov

The intensification of attacks on civilian targets is a direct consequence of the Russian army's inability to achieve results in battle.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in a comment to LIGA.net by Andrii Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The more difficult it is for the enemy to achieve any success on the front, the more it will target civilian infrastructure in an attempt to force the decisions it wants," said the lieutenant general.

He also noted that Vladimir Putin did not stop at terrorizing his own population, so there remains a risk of escalating terror against Ukrainian civilians and the rear.

When asked whether Ukrainians should expect a "difficult autumn," the Chief of the General Staff said that he would not make any predictions. At the same time, he stressed that the Russians would continue to try to strike at targets critical to the functioning of the entire country.

