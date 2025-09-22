Changes in Lithuanian government will not affect aid to Ukraine – Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has assured that Ukraine should not be concerned about Vilnius’ continued support, even amid talks on forming a new government and the participation of the controversial Neman Dawn party in the coalition.

He said this in an interview with European Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, Lithuania continues to make assistance to Ukraine a priority of its own security policy and European stability. He stressed the country’s commitment to deeper integration of Ukraine into NATO and EU collective defense and noted that Ukraine’s experience and defense industry would contribute to Europe’s protection.

Budrys also recalled that the far-right Neman Dawn party had been part of the previous government, which, for the first time in Lithuania’s history, visited Kyiv in full and supported a resolution on non-recognition of the annexation of Ukrainian territories. The minister added that after the new government is formed, Lithuania will continue to adopt strong decisions in support of Ukraine.

