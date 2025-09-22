Russian troops have resumed assaults in Huliaipillia direction using light motorized equipment, - Defence Forces

Currently, Russian troops are most active in the Orikhiv and Huliaipillia areas of Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"Over the past week, the enemy carried out 31 assaults in our areas, most of them in Zaporizhzhia, particularly in the Orikhiv and Huliaipillia areas," the spokesman said.

Voloshyn added that over the past two to three days, Russian occupiers have resumed assault operations in the Huliaipillia direction and carried them out in the direction of Poltavka and Olhivske.

Read more: Russians’ spring and summer offensives ended in tactical failure. Enemy is regrouping for new attacks, - General Staff

He also said that today, for the first time in a long time, the enemy used light motorized vehicles, including buggies, ATVs, and motorcycles, in large numbers during assault operations.

"The tactic of these assaults was the enemy's attempt to break through our positions as quickly as possible, but these assaults were unsuccessful. The Ukrainian defence forces destroyed several of these vehicles, there were more than a dozen of them," Voloshyn said.

At the same time, he reported that the enemy tried to launch an assault in the direction of the village of Kopani, but was also unsuccessful.