Poland will shoot down objects violating its airspace - Tusk

Poland will not hesitate to shoot down threatening objects entering its territory.

This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"We will decide to shoot down flying objects when they violate our territory and are over Poland - there is absolutely no discussion," Tusk said.

He added that in less clear-cut cases, such as the recent flight of Russian fighter jets over the Petrobaltic platform without violating territorial waters, caution is needed.

The prime minister emphasized that Poland counts on the support of NATO allies and that joint actions by the allies are key to preventing further escalation of the conflict.

