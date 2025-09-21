Wreckage of Russian Gerber drone found in eastern Poland - media

On the morning of September 21, the remains of a Russian decoy drone of the Gerbera type were found in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland.

This was reported by РАР, Censor.NET reports.

The wreckage of the drone was found by a man who went to pick mushrooms in the village of Sulmice in the Zamość district. He reported the discovery to the police.

"In a forested area, about 1.5 kilometers from the nearest buildings, he noticed a drone-like wreckage. Police officers arrived at the scene, confirmed the report and secured the area," Andrzej Fiolek, spokesman for the commander of the Lublin Voivodeship Police, told PAP.

Later, the spokesperson for the Military Gendarmerie Department in Lublin, Damian Stanula, said that the remains belonged to a Gerbera drone, the so-called decoy drone.

Read more: Russian fighter jets violate security zone of drilling platform in Baltic Sea – Polish Border Guard

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.