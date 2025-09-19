Russian fighter jets violate security zone of drilling platform in Baltic Sea – Polish Border Guard

On September 19, Russian fighter jets flew at low altitude over a Polish oil platform in the Baltic Sea, violating its security zone.

Poland’s Border Guard reported this on social media platform X, Censor.NET informs.

It was noted that two Russian fighter jets carried out a low flyover of the Petrobaltic drilling platform, owned by Poland, in the Baltic Sea.

"The platform’s security zone was violated. The Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland and other relevant services were notified," the statement added.

According to Interia, Jacek Goryszewski, spokesman for the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, said Polish airspace was not breached, and no military response was required.

Read more: Russian helicopter violated Estonian airspace: Tallinn protests to Russia

It remains unclear whether this incident was connected to the violation of Estonian airspace by Russian fighter jets later that evening.

Petrobaltic is the only Polish company engaged in oil and gas exploration and extraction in the Baltic Sea, operating its own drilling platforms.

Read more: UN: Number of civilian deaths in Ukraine hits record in July: 286 killed