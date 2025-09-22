Most important value for Ukrainians during war is Ukraine’s victory - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainians - 94% - feel that they are citizens of Ukraine, and that the most important value is Ukraine's victory.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during a full-scale war, people are more likely to associate themselves with the country as a whole than with their region (77%). 52% of Ukrainians consider themselves Europeans, while only 8% associate themselves with the image of a "Soviet person."

When asked to choose the three most important values, respondents most often mentioned: