ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9299 visitors online
News Poll on war in Ukraine
664 10

Most important value for Ukrainians during war is Ukraine’s victory - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of Ukrainians - 94% - feel that they are citizens of Ukraine, and that the most important value is Ukraine's victory.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during a full-scale war, people are more likely to associate themselves with the country as a whole than with their region (77%). 52% of Ukrainians consider themselves Europeans, while only 8% associate themselves with the image of a "Soviet person."

Українці назвали найважливіші цінності під час війни

When asked to choose the three most important values, respondents most often mentioned:

  • Ukraine's victory - 62%;
  • family and friends - 53%;
  • own health - 34%;
  • independence of the Ukrainian state - 26%;
  • restoration of Ukraine - 20%.

Українці назвали найважливіші цінності під час війни

Author: 

poll (391) victory (94) war in Ukraine (3793)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 