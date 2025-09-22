Most important value for Ukrainians during war is Ukraine’s victory - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The vast majority of Ukrainians - 94% - feel that they are citizens of Ukraine, and that the most important value is Ukraine's victory.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, during a full-scale war, people are more likely to associate themselves with the country as a whole than with their region (77%). 52% of Ukrainians consider themselves Europeans, while only 8% associate themselves with the image of a "Soviet person."
When asked to choose the three most important values, respondents most often mentioned:
- Ukraine's victory - 62%;
- family and friends - 53%;
- own health - 34%;
- independence of the Ukrainian state - 26%;
- restoration of Ukraine - 20%.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password