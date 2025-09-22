Ukraine to open four new embassies in Latin America - Sybiha

Ukraine is planning to open four new embassies in Latin America in the near future: in the Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay and Ecuador.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports citing I-U.

Sybiga emphasized Ukraine's desire to expand cooperation in Latin America and the Caribbean. In particular, he took the initiative to hold the first Ukraine-Caribbean summit.

The minister noted that Ukraine is ready to share its unique experience of resilience gained during the war in the field of defense and technology. In particular, it is about marine and underwater drones, which can be used for civilian purposes, from agriculture to patrolling.

According to him, Ukraine is ready for joint research with the Caribbean countries, using its own developments in Antarctic research at the Akademik Vernadskyi station and the Noosphere icebreaker.