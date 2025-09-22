Zelenskyy submits bill to Verkhovna Rada to send Ukrainian Navy units to Turkey and Britain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No. 14059 on sending units of the Ukrainian Navy to Turkey and the United Kingdom until martial law is lifted.

This is stated in the bill's card on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

As noted by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal in an explanatory note, the adoption of this law will allow sending units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey and the United Kingdom.

This will ensure the implementation of measures related to national security and defense.

"The implementation of the law will also help improve the process of receiving military equipment from partner countries, manning the relevant units with personnel and the received equipment, the development and preparation for use of which requires long training cycles," the note says.

Thus, Zelenskyy proposes that the parliament approve the decision to send units of the Armed Forces to other countries:

to the Republic of Turkey:

corvette of the Ukrainian Navy "Hetman Ivan Mazepa" (Ada type) with a regular crew of up to 106 servicemen;

to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland:

Mine countermeasures ship Cherkasy (Sandown type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

Mine countermeasures ship Chernihiv (Sandown type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

Mine countermeasures ship Mariupol (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

Mine countermeasures ship Melitopol (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

Mine countermeasures ship Henichesk (Alkmaar type) with a regular crew of up to 39 servicemen;

Directorate of the 1st Mine Countermeasures Division of the Flotilla of the Ukrainian Navy as part of the Mine Countermeasures Headquarters with up to 20 servicemen.

"In connection with the ongoing large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the aggressor's efforts to further seize the territory of our country, it became necessary to send military personnel, as part of units, to the territories of partner states, which will facilitate the acquisition of sophisticated military equipment and professional mastery of its use to protect the sovereignty of Ukraine," Shmyhal explained in the note.

The costs associated with the deployment and stay of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the territory of the Republic of Turkey and the United Kingdom in the amount of UAH 135 million are planned to be financed within the allocations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for 2025.

In the event of termination or lifting of martial law in Ukraine and if the Turkish side allows warships to pass through the Black Sea straits, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (upon submission of the Naval Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) informs the President of Ukraine of the need to return or recall the said units and prepares and ensures the return of the units to their permanent locations in Ukraine.