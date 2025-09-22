Syrskyi and Romania’s Chief of Defence Staff Gheorghiță discuss countering Russian UAVs

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a phone conversation with Chief of Defence Staff of the Romanian Armed Forces, General Vlad Gheorghiță.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I briefed him on the current situation in the combat zones and the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We also discussed other issues of mutual interest, in particular in the context of joint efforts to counter threats related to Russian air attacks crossing the Ukrainian-Romanian border. I thanked General Gheorghiță Vlad, on behalf of Romania’s leadership and the Romanian people, for their steadfast political support for Ukraine and military assistance to our country, as well as for long-term cooperation in the interests of Ukraine’s defense and the protection of democracy in Europe and the world," Syrskyi noted.

