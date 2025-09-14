Kallas on violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drone: Reckless escalation threatens regional security

The head of the European Union's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, condemned the recent violation of Romanian airspace by a Russian drone.

She wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of an EU member state. This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security," the top diplomat said.

She added that she is in close contact with the Romanian government.

"We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government," Kallas said.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday evening, September 13, the Romanian authorities sent out an RO-Alert for the northern region of Tulcea County, informing citizens that there is a possibility of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take protective measures. Two F-16 jets spotted the drone in national airspace.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian drone had penetrated the territory of Romania to a distance of about 10 kilometers and operated in the airspace of the NATO country for about 50 minutes.