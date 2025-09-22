ENG
Zelenskyy and Trump to meet tomorrow, September 23 – White House

Zelenskyy to meet Trump on September 23.

On Tuesday, September 23, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of ten other countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced this at a press briefing, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, Trump will hold a series of meetings in New York. He will also deliver an "important speech" to the world body on "restoring American strength worldwide" under his leadership.

In particular, Trump will meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Argentine President Javier Milei and EU leaders.

Later, Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE and Jordan.

