Zelenskyy talks with Rutte about strengthening Ukraine’s air defense against Russian strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte ahead of meetings at the UN General Assembly in New York.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a very detailed conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the eve of many meetings in New York at the General Assembly, primarily about the need for real protection against Russian strikes," the head of state said.

According to him, Ukraine has conveyed to its partners the urgent need for air defense systems and missiles, the availability of which can significantly influence events and limit Russia's ability to fight.

"We discussed with Mark the implementation of the PURL program, especially with regard to air defense, what is needed as soon as possible. Mark has begun appropriate communication with other partners," Zelenskyy added.

