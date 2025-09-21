Ukraine already has initial offers for partners on arms exports – Zelenskyy

Ukraine already has its first offers for partners regarding the export of its modern weapons, including naval drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"We already have initial proposals for partners regarding the export of Ukrainian weapons — modern ones, this will be a controlled export of our arms, including naval drones. The security of maritime routes is an integral part of overall security, and many nations depend on it. Ukraine is offering all its reliable partners our developments that proved effective for us in the Black Sea. We count on strong contracts," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also noted that new long-term steps are being prepared to strengthen Ukraine’s financial sustainability, particularly concerning Russian assets.

Read more: Defense industry funding gap to be covered through controlled exports of certain types of our weapons – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

"It is necessary that Russian assets contribute more to defending against Russian aggression and to rebuilding our country. We will also discuss this with our partners," the president said.

In addition, he thanked the United States and its partners for advancing the PURL program, which enables the purchase of American weapons with NATO allies’ funds.

"These are missiles for Patriots, for HIMARS, and other highly effective weapons. In October, we expect to further expand this program," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, the president stated that the deficit in defense industry financing would be covered through the export of certain types of Ukrainian weapons.

Watch more: More than 1,500 drones, more than 1,280 KABs and 50 missiles from Russian Federation attacked Ukraine in week: thousands of foreign components were found in them - Zelenskyy. VIDEO