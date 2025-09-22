Zelenskyy arrives in New York to attend UN General Assembly – media

On Monday, September 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the United States to take part in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This was reported by Suspilne and Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian president will participate in the UN General Assembly and hold meetings with more than 20 leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the General Assembly, a summit on the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and the fifth Crimea Platform summit are also scheduled to take place.

On Tuesday, September 23, Zelenskyy is set to address the UN Security Council meeting on Russia’s war against Ukraine, and on the morning of September 24 he will speak during the General Assembly’s general debate.

