Threat to navigation in Black Sea persists due to Russia’s ability to take offensive actions - Navy

Russia retains the ability to conduct offensive operations in the central and eastern parts of the Black Sea, which poses a constant threat to shipping and Ukrainian assets.

This was announced on television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, even the presence of Russian missile carriers in military harbors poses a danger, as it takes several hours for them to enter the sea and launch missiles.

Pletenchuk noted that the main responsibility for countering missile threats now lies with the Air Force and air defense units of the Army. At the same time, the Navy remains a part of the air defense system, particularly when it comes to drones from the sea, which carry powerful combat units and regularly attack the territory of Ukraine.

Pletenchuk clarified that there have been no actual attempts by Russian ships to move into the waters.

Read more: Russia is strengthening air defense in occupied Crimea - Navy