Russia is strengthening air defense in occupied Crimea - Navy

The occupiers are deploying additional air defense systems due to the successful strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on military facilities on the peninsula.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated on the air of Espresso by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"I don't know what other new air defense system the Russians can install in Crimea. They already had all the air defense systems they have. The Russians have long concentrated the S-500 Prometheus there. Therefore, for the Russians, Crimea is and remains an important location in every sense. In particular, Crimea has strategic and geopolitical importance for them. They will cling to the peninsula to the last. They are strengthening the air defense of Crimea much more than their own oil refineries. However, this will have to wait, because until a single ground unit reaches there, there is no question of any de-occupation," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, despite the enemy's saturation of Crimea with air defense systems, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike at Russian military facilities.

"For now, our Defense Forces can use resources to reduce the enemy's capabilities in the rear. The oil refining industry is this opportunity for the Russians. After all, it provides a way to receive funds into the budget and the opportunity to conduct combat operations. The enemy's air defense is really very dense in Crimea. However, this does not mean that they do not lose the vigilance of the system and do not periodically fly there," he added.

